Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Katrin Suder Sells 574 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.7 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.88 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NET. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,352,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,243,000 after buying an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

