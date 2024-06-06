GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $942,464.25 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00.

GDDY opened at $139.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.59. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 462.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

