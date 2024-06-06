Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.7 %

ZBH stock opened at $112.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 155,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 169,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after buying an additional 112,237 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.