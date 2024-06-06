Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,085 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.60% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $77,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $887,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $133.69 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.61 and a 12 month high of $148.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $133.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NBIX

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.