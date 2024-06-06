First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Black Hills worth $77,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,821,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,679,000 after purchasing an additional 279,987 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 640.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 221,898 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 16.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 10,111.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 176,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 21.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Down 2.1 %

BKH opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Black Hills

In other Black Hills news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares in the company, valued at $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

