First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $78,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Carvana
In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,273 shares of company stock worth $122,630,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Stock Performance
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA
Carvana Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
