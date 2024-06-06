First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $78,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $64,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,032 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,158,273 shares of company stock worth $122,630,490 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $103.11 on Thursday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Profile

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.