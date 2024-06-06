First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,408 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,408 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $78,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CB opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,669.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,665 shares of company stock worth $28,892,351. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

