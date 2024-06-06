First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.90 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 301.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,568,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,929,150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $83,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 67,727.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Gentex Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.96. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

