First Trust Advisors LP Sells 80,861 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,861 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Sempra worth $86,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Sempra by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 10,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 5,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $76.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.