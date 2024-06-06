First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 76,967 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $85,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,795 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $182.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $194.84.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

