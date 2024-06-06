Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,460 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $82,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.5 %

HRL opened at $30.60 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.25.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on HRL

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.