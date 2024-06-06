First Trust Advisors LP Sells 64,375 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.38% of PulteGroup worth $84,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 173,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 15,084 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 490.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $115.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.25 and a 200 day moving average of $107.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

