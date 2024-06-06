First Trust Advisors LP Sells 76,778 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 858,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $86,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSM shares. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

