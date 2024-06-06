First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 893,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,251 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $88,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,575,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Moderna by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $154.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.02.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $49,274.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,471,777 shares in the company, valued at $212,671,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,789 shares of company stock worth $23,868,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

