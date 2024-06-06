The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 82,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Travelers Companies worth $89,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $208.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

