First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,982,823 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,541 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $89,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

