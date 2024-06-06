Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,654,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.69% of Sonoco Products worth $92,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

