First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 325,347 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $200,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,723,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5,876.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 668,150 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Varonis Systems by 30.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,424,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after purchasing an additional 329,045 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,822,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

VRNS opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $114.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.81 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

