Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 63,621 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $965,130.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,413.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $141,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,932 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 915,990 shares of company stock worth $15,041,190. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIMS shares. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $17.25 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

