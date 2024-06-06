CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,324 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.6 %

CNC opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $81.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

