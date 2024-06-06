NEOS Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,811.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $300,782,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,555,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,072,000 after purchasing an additional 653,300 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 605,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,529,000 after purchasing an additional 404,530 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 424,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,638,000 after purchasing an additional 398,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $253.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.49 and a 200 day moving average of $256.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

