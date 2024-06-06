Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $464,514.18.

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

