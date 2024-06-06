Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Nordwand Advisors LLC

Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.4% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC grew its stake in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Apple by 70.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (up previously from $189.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

