Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,784 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in Apple by 225.1% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 64,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares in the company, valued at $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,270 shares of company stock valued at $60,880,196. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

Apple stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $199.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.