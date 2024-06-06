Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,522,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 659,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $93,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $137.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.18, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

