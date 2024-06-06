Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $94,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $92.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

