First Trust Advisors LP Has $200.99 Million Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.91% of F5 worth $200,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $166.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.63. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.16 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

Insider Activity at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. F5 had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $273,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,801 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,118.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,001 shares of company stock worth $1,221,968. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $206.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.10.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

