Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) were down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $89.15 and last traded at $89.78. Approximately 5,875,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 8,092,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Get Vertiv alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.96. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 38.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,979 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6,884.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.