Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) fell 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.04 and last traded at $28.22. 1,145,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,725,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

