Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $174.00 and last traded at $175.65. 27,429,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 98,189,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Tesla Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

