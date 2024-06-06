NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.23 and last traded at $5.27. 10,790,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 56,849,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $6.50 to $5.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

NIO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

