GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Down 2.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.23 and last traded at $31.74. Approximately 465,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,037,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

GCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.08.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $251.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at $37,178,792.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $4,089,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 947,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,453,279 shares of company stock valued at $49,256,053. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

