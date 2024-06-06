J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.07.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

