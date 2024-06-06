Korn Ferry (KFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 13th. Analysts expect Korn Ferry to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Korn Ferry to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.48. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.