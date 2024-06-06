G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.58-3.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.680 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an underweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.36. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $764.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

