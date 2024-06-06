J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.800-10.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.

NYSE:SJM opened at $110.33 on Thursday. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.07.

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

