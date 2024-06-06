First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 57,289 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,289 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $213,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Humana by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $676,800,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,850,000 after acquiring an additional 64,245 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,300,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $423.63.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $361.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.29. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.