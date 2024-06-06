First Trust Advisors LP Has $215.61 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Elevance Health worth $215,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,175,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $601.64.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $539.81 on Thursday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.91.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

