Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,407,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214,868 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $217,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,177,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,863,000 after buying an additional 714,376 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $94.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,245 shares of company stock worth $1,993,875. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

