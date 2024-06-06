First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,719 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 3.08% of Qualys worth $222,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $135.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.53 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.23.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,197 shares of company stock worth $3,742,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

