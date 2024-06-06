NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,908 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 91,558 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of NXP Semiconductors worth $223,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,779,812 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,153,900,000 after purchasing an additional 91,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $762,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,205,035 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $440,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,185,911 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $437,008,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $430,670,000 after buying an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $275.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $282.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

