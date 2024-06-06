First Trust Advisors LP Has $227.47 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,642,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,992 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Copart worth $227,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $772,568,000 after buying an additional 8,205,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,881 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 93.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.00 on Thursday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

