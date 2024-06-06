First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,067,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 4.35% of MGIC Investment worth $232,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MTG opened at $21.33 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 62.85% and a return on equity of 15.00%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.