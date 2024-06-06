Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182,940 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 211,370 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $225,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 789 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $91.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $92.86.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.40. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,692.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

