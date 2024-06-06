First Trust Advisors LP Has $247.75 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,895 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.54% of Reliance worth $247,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Reliance by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 47,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Reliance by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Stock Up 0.5 %

RS stock opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $309.53 and its 200 day moving average is $298.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.14 and a 1-year high of $342.20.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.36, for a total transaction of $1,471,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,020,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,421 shares of company stock worth $11,866,855 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

