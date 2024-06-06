First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 256,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 252,304 shares.The stock last traded at $32.22 and had previously closed at $32.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

First Merchants Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

Further Reading

