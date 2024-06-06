First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Merchants has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Merchants has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

First Merchants Stock Performance

First Merchants stock opened at $32.09 on Thursday. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FRME shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

