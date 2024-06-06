Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Director Molly Harper Sells 5,333 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) Director Molly Harper sold 5,333 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $86,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 311,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,715 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,026 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 58,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

