NetMind Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.68 Million (NMT)

NetMind Token (NMT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. NetMind Token has a market capitalization of $325.78 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of NetMind Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NetMind Token has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One NetMind Token token can currently be purchased for about $8.94 or 0.00012557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NetMind Token

NetMind Token’s genesis date was April 15th, 2023. NetMind Token’s total supply is 147,571,163 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,446,699 tokens. NetMind Token’s official message board is netmind.ai/blog. NetMind Token’s official Twitter account is @netmindai. NetMind Token’s official website is power.netmind.ai.

Buying and Selling NetMind Token

According to CryptoCompare, “NetMind Token (NMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. NetMind Token has a current supply of 147,571,163 with 33,450,208 in circulation. The last known price of NetMind Token is 8.89305158 USD and is up 8.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $4,422,526.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://power.netmind.ai.”

