Internet Computer Price Reaches $12.21 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $50.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $12.21 or 0.00017155 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00051701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,086,033 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,461,449 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

